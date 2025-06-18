The top 10 Peterborough waterways that have seen the most sewage dumped into them

The date has been collated by topofthepops.org and shows the waterways in the city which have suffered the most sewage overflows in the last calendar year.

The number of sewage dumps have been recorded as well as the total amount of hours the overflowing have taken place.

All of the waterways mentioned below are the responsibility of Anglian Water, which has said that it has begun work on a series of upgrades to tackle storm spills.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our next five-year business plan builds at pace on the work we’ve already started. It contains our largest ever investment – £1bn – into tackling storm spills, and £11bn overall to improve our performance. We’ve prioritised this work to deliver the biggest benefits first, because we recognise and share the desire of customers to get on with addressing this issue.”

1 . Peterborough's sewage dumping hotspots The places with the most sewage dumps are listed below. Photo: Adobe stock Photo Sales

2 . Counterdrain River Nene- Flag Fen 312 sewage dumps (4,550 hours) Photo: Google Photo Sales