The 12 best photos taken in Peterborough's stunning Nene Park in 2024- choose your winner!

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:53 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 15:42 BST
Photos were taken from across Nene Park’s site- including Ferry Meadows, Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

Throughout 2024, the Nene Park Trust has run monthly photography competitions, giving park visitors the opportunity to share their photography talents.

Visitors were invited to enter photographs taken anywhere on the Nene Park estate, featuring scenic views, recognisable landmarks, seasonal nature or the wonderful wildlife that makes its home in the park.

Each month, the judges at Nene Park chose their top three entries and put them forward for a public vote on social media to pick the winner.

Now, each of the 12 monthly winners are facing a second vote - to crown the Nene Park Photo of the Year!

The 12 winning entries are also featured in the 2025 Nene Park fundraising calendar and are available to purchase at the Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre for just £10.

To vote for your winner, visit: https://pollunit.com/en/polls/qxkcw6wlfi-5pjx01k3zgq.

Voting closes on November 29 at 3pm.

Foraging Grey Wagtail by David Arthur.

1. January

Foraging Grey Wagtail by David Arthur. Photo: David Arthur

Photo Sales
Overton Lake Sunrise - Tony Martin.

2. February

Overton Lake Sunrise - Tony Martin. Photo: Tony Martin

Photo Sales
Blue Tit Resting On Blossom by Michelle Youngs.

3. March

Blue Tit Resting On Blossom by Michelle Youngs. Photo: Michelle Youngs

Photo Sales
Bluebells by Clare Ratcliffe.

4. April

Bluebells by Clare Ratcliffe. Photo: Clare Ratcliffe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Nene ParkPeterboroughThorpe MeadowsFerry Meadows
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice