The 12 best photos taken in Peterborough's stunning Nene Park in 2024- choose your winner!

Throughout 2024, the Nene Park Trust has run monthly photography competitions, giving park visitors the opportunity to share their photography talents.

Visitors were invited to enter photographs taken anywhere on the Nene Park estate, featuring scenic views, recognisable landmarks, seasonal nature or the wonderful wildlife that makes its home in the park.

Each month, the judges at Nene Park chose their top three entries and put them forward for a public vote on social media to pick the winner.

Now, each of the 12 monthly winners are facing a second vote - to crown the Nene Park Photo of the Year!

The 12 winning entries are also featured in the 2025 Nene Park fundraising calendar and are available to purchase at the Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre for just £10.

To vote for your winner, visit: https://pollunit.com/en/polls/qxkcw6wlfi-5pjx01k3zgq.

Voting closes on November 29 at 3pm.

1 . January Foraging Grey Wagtail by David Arthur. Photo: David Arthur Photo Sales