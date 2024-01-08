Businesses across the region are still suffering the effects of flooding caused by Storm Henk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lakeside Kitchen and Bar, located at Ferry Meadows has announced that it will remain closed until Wednesday (January 8) due to high floods waters caused by Storm Henk still lingering.

The premises has been closed since Saturday and will remain so due to safety concerns.

The Ferry Meadows cafe will remain open as normal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferry Meadows flood waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue confirmed: “Lakeside Kitchen and Bar will remain closed until Wednesday.

"Due to the standing water surrounding the cafe, the pathways being flooded and now the freezing weather temperatures we are remaining closed so we can ensure the safety of customers and staff, Ferry Meadows Cafe will remain open throughout.

"We apologise for this inconvenience and will update late Tuesday or early Wednesday regarding when we will open.

"We are sorry that normal business cant resume as quickly as we would of wanted.”

Lakeside Kitchen and Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of Monday (January 8), the Lakeside toilet block has reopened, the Ferry Meadows car parks are open but the Orton Mere car park remains closed.

High water levels are continuing to cause problems across the region with Waterside Garden Centre in Baston another business to be badly hit by floods.

The centre has asked for patience from customers as it seeks to get back on its feet after flooding. The centre remains closed without a confirmed date of reopening.

Managers Andy and Sue said: “Sue and I would like to thank you all, for your fantastic support, offers of help and best wishes. We are totally overwhelmed with all the kind messages.

Lakeside Kitchen and Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently working with our insurance company to go forward and are slowly coming to terms with what has happened.

“We will rebuild and restock, but this will take time. Please be patient with us.

“Thank you again for all of the wonderful support we’ve received, and when the time is right, we will put out messages for help.”

Flood warnings remain in place for North Bank Road along the River Nene, the B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the south of the River Nene, the lower Glen and Bourne Eau System and the Great Ouse from Brampton to Earith.

Waterside Garden Centre in Bourne. Photo: Refresh and Renew Kitchen Renovations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Kesteven District Council has set up a flood recovery fund with an initial £35,000 to help pay for the clean-up operation in the aftermath of Storm Henk.

There has been internal flooding reported at a total of 70 residential properties, 19 of which were Council houses. The hardest hit areas in the district were Greatford and Tallington.

The recovery operation began on Monday with street cleaning, removal of debris and path clearance in Greatford. The clean-up team will move on to Tallington the following day.

The money will cover the cost of sandbags, portaloos for Greatford, clean-up costs, and general support for residents affected by flooding and other actions supporting the emergency response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leader of SKDC, Cllr Richard Cleaver, said: “We reacted quickly as the situation was unfolding with officers on the ground making welfare visits and providing support and advice where it was needed.

“In response to this incident, I have today asked the Chief Executive to create a Flood Recovery Fund using an initial £35,000 from reserves immediately using delegated powers and Cabinet will review this and consider further measures at its meeting on 18th January.

Inside Waterside Garden Centre.