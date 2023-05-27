A warning has been issued to residents of Orton Goldhay. ondrejprosicky - stock.adobe.com

Signage is set to go up in areas of Orton Goldhay after residents reported crow attacks taking place.

The crow responsible is believed to be caring for a nest and is expected to move in in around five weeks after the young are fully fledged.

Ward Councillor Heather Skibsted shared an update: “The wildlife officer for Peterborough City Council visited the area on Thursday where crow attacks are taking place in the Orton Goldhay area.

"Signage will go up to warn people and he located a crow's nest. He said that after about five weeks when the young crow has fledged these attacks will stop.