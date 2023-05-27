News you can trust since 1948
Signage to go up to warn Peterborough residents following crow attacks

Crow attacks have took place in Orton Goldhay.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th May 2023, 00:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 00:51 BST
A warning has been issued to residents of Orton Goldhay. ondrejprosicky - stock.adobe.comA warning has been issued to residents of Orton Goldhay. ondrejprosicky - stock.adobe.com
Signage is set to go up in areas of Orton Goldhay after residents reported crow attacks taking place.

The crow responsible is believed to be caring for a nest and is expected to move in in around five weeks after the young are fully fledged.

Ward Councillor Heather Skibsted shared an update: “The wildlife officer for Peterborough City Council visited the area on Thursday where crow attacks are taking place in the Orton Goldhay area.

"Signage will go up to warn people and he located a crow's nest. He said that after about five weeks when the young crow has fledged these attacks will stop.

“The nest will be removed once the young have fledged.”

