Residents fight council for right to fell tree described as ' quality of light nuisance'

Residents have raised concerns about the tree blocking light and dropping toxic berries.

Residents in Peterborough have sought to overturn a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) for a tree described as a “quality of life nuisance.

A preservation order has been served on a large Yew tree in The Leys in Longthorpe because the tree was considered to be under threat by way of a Section 211 Notice to fell it.

The Section 211 notice was served on November 17, giving the council six weeks notice and it is now trying to block the felling.

The tree in The Leys, Longthorpe.

Residents have, however, rejected to the decision.

One resident whose house is directly behind the tree stated: “I have raised in the past my concerns with the lack of light that makes its way to me house and the effect the lack of light has on me.

"This tree contributes towards the lack of light all year round. I do not feel comfortable being outside in the evenings due to the lack of light and the removal of the tree would only help that.

I am also concerned about the toxicity of the berries that the tree drops. My grandchildren play on that green area and I must be vigilant of what they are doing and am worried that they may inadvertently eat one.”

A further neighbour also raised concerns about the lack of light and the toxicity of the tree’s berries but added: “I have concerns that as the tree grows, there is a risk to the characterful and historic wall outside of the property.

“I question the justification for a TPO which poses so many concerns and problems, when there are plenty of other trees in the immediate neighbourhood that are much more suitable and not problematic.

"The enforced retention of a tree in this situation is punitive to the people living closest.”

The decision over the future of the tree will be decided by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee at its meeting on Tuesday (December 10) at 1:30pm.

The council’s Tree Officer has submitted evidence to argue that the felling would not be necessary.

The submission states: “The degree of light loss, is considered to be low, given the distance from the protected Yew.

"The Tree Officer fully understands and appreciates the concerns with regard to the worry and anxiety over the toxicity of the Yew, however, he believes the risk to be low, given that children especially would ordinarily be closely supervised outside the front of a house in an area of public open space with access by all.

“The main objector bought the house within a Conservation Area, in the knowledge that the tree was present, was protected and the circumstances in which it was located. The Tree Officer believes the removal of the Yew tree would have a significant impact on the local environment and its enjoyment by the public.”