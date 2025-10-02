Residents in Botolph Green in Peterborough and the surrounding areas have complained of a worsening ‘stench’ emanating from Orton Mere.

They believe to have tracked down the smell to an old and run down monitoring station, located after the first right turn when driving into the site.

Residents have told the Peterborough Telegraph that the smell has worsened in recent weeks and months and has now become so bad that it stops them from having their windows open at times.

Nearby resident James Miller said: "It absolutely stinks and has done for a while. It has been getting worse recently and over the summer it got particularly bad. The prevailing wind tends to blow west to east so the residents of Orton Longueville, Botolph Green and Sugar Way are affected more than most.

Is this building the source of the foul smell?

“I would describe it as a really eggy, sulphur, sewage smell. It’s pretty repulsive.

“On some occasions you open your window and have to shut them again!”

Other residents have commented online that the smell is “vicious when you walk down there or drive over the parkway” and that “At first I thought it was toilets there, but it's worse than that.”

Another added that: “I think there is a wastewater treatment plant also housed in the building the toilets are, has always had an awful smell ever since the 80's.”

The PT is currently investigation the cause of the smell. If you have any experiences of this smell, contact [email protected].