The colourful change will be starting to sweep up the country now 🍂

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forestry England predicts this year is about to get an unusually brilliant display of autumn leaves

It all comes down to a unique mechanism triggered in trees by the extra warm summer

The country’s different regions will reach ‘peak colour’ at different times - with some being very soon

Much of the country is already feeling an autumnal chill in the air.

The autumn equinox – considered the astronomical start of the season – has now come and gone. But Forestry England, the official body in charge of caring for public forests, says not to let that dissuade you from stepping outside on the weekend for what will likely be an especially magnificent nature walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Met Office climate data, its experts say all signs point to a particularly vivid display of reds, oranges, and golds across the nation’s woodlands. And this spectacular display is set to begin soon, in mid to late September, and will stick around well into November – especially in the northern regions.

But why exactly is autumn 2025 expected to bring such brilliant hues to the falling leaves? Here’s what Forestry England says – as well as what to expect in different parts of the country:

The weather over the past summer may trigger an especially vibrant display this autumn | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Why is this autumn going to be so spectacular?

Andrew Smith, the director of Forestry England’s national arboretum Westonbirt, says that the autumn display is all down to what the weather was like over the summer. “We've had a very warm and sunny summer, and that helps trees build up the sugars in their leaves that create those amazing autumn colours.”

He continued: “The cooler nights and shorter days on the way will trigger the change, and we're expecting a really beautiful display this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said that this past summer was the UK’s hottest since records began in 1884. The country’s average temperature from June to August stood at 16.1 degrees Celsius, which surpassed the previous record of 15.76C, set in 2018.

The extra warm weather meant abundant sunshine and below-average rainfall in many places, Forestry England continued, especially the country’s south and east. These climate change-related weather patterns pose all kinds of different challenges to humans and the environment alike – but when it comes to trees, ultimately the extra sugar they end up producing in their leaves after warm, sunny days will start to transform into bright pigments as early as this month.

If the days remain fairly warm and the nights stay cool and dry, one of the most flamboyant autumn displays in recent history could be on the cards. “Autumn is a fantastic time to get outside and reconnect with nature. The nation’s forests are already starting to change, and with such promising conditions, we're expecting a colourful show from September right through to November,” Mr Smith added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you’ll see ‘peak colour’ – by region

What to expect and when will vary a little depending on where in the country you live. Forestry England has also shared some information on this year’s must-see forests and parks, for the ultimate autumn display:

South East: Forests like Alice Holt in Hampshire and Friston Forest in East Sussex are some of this year’s most spectacular sites, with local walkers urged to be on the lookout for golden oak leaves from now onwards. Peak colour will be in early October.

Forests like Alice Holt in Hampshire and Friston Forest in East Sussex are some of this year’s most spectacular sites, with local walkers urged to be on the lookout for golden oak leaves from now onwards. Peak colour will be in early October. South West: Haldon Forest Park in Devon, Cardinham Woods in Cornwall, and the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire will also be showing early colour this year from now, with the most vibrant displays of golden beeches and sweet chestnuts likely in the first half of October.

Haldon Forest Park in Devon, Cardinham Woods in Cornwall, and the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire will also be showing early colour this year from now, with the most vibrant displays of golden beeches and sweet chestnuts likely in the first half of October. East of England: With a diverse array of tree species, locals are in for a “vibrant kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, yellows and copper”. These beautiful displays will run from late September into mid-October in forests like Thetford in Norfolk and Bedgebury Pinetum in Kent.

With a diverse array of tree species, locals are in for a “vibrant kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, yellows and copper”. These beautiful displays will run from late September into mid-October in forests like Thetford in Norfolk and Bedgebury Pinetum in Kent. Midlands: Salcey Forest in Nottinghamshire and Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire, are the places to be this year, Forestry England says, It predicts peak colour from late September to mid-October – with “a strong mix of yellows, coppers and fiery orange tones”.

Salcey Forest in Nottinghamshire and Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire, are the places to be this year, Forestry England says, It predicts peak colour from late September to mid-October – with “a strong mix of yellows, coppers and fiery orange tones”. Northern England: Across the North East and West, Grizedale Forest in the Lake District and Kielder Forest in Northumberland are expected to peak a little later – around mid-October. But the cooler temperatures and higher rainfall may mean that the colours will last longer too, it says.

Want to read more on enjoying nature at home this time of year? Here are four flowers in bloom right now you can add to your garden to help wildlife – and here’s everything you need to know about the September ‘super food’ to add to your bird feeder.