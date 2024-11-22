Re-appeal due to online form error from Nene Park Trust seeking to track down visitors who may have been overcharged for parking due

Visitors to the park between May and June 2024 may have been affected.

Nene Park Trust is seeking to find and reimburse visitors to its park who may have been overcharged for parking.

The trust which manages, Ferry Meadows, Thorpe Meadows, Orton Meadows and Orton Mere, has found a fault in its time stamp system between May and June.

It is estimated that drivers could have paid around £1.50 too much for their parking during their visit to the park.

The trust has since resolved he issue but is now seeking to reimburse anybody who was affected by the fault.

A re-appeal has had to be issued, however, due to a fault with the online form used to record the details of those seeking to claim their money back.

Any details submitted between Wednesday (November 20) and 10am on Monday (November 25) have not been correctly been recorded and the trust has asked people to resubmit them at https://resources.nenepark.org.uk/parking-payment-issue-in-may-and-june-this-year.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "Unfortunately, we discovered a technical issue with our online form!

"This means that if you filled in our form sharing your car registration with us between Wednesday afternoon last week and 10am this morning your details weren't saved correctly.

"Please could you take a moment to fill our form in again - we are absolutely sure this is working now!

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience of this but we want to make sure you don't miss out.”

The trust has previously said: “As a charity, our parking income is vital in helping us continue to look after wonderful Ferry Meadows and the wider areas of Nene Park, however, our visitor experience is even more important and we will always make sure we are transparent about any issues that affect you, hold our hands up and put them right.

"Thank you for your understanding.”