Rare black swan spotted on Peterborough lake

Residents of Hampton have spotted a rare visitor to the area in the past week.

Many have been delighted to see a black swan making itself at home on Beeby’s East Lake in Hampton Water.

It is believed to be the second consecutive year the bird has paid a visit to Peterborough.

Any sightings of black swans in the UK is considered rare as the species is not native to the UK but instead native to Australia.

The species was brought to the UK in the 1800s as an ornamental bird with many that are spotted most likely to have escaped from private collections.

Among those who can been keeping a close eye on the swan and all of the wildlife on the lakes in Hampton is Ed Ockleford, who runs Peterborough Wakepark.

He said: “There is just one and he visited us as well for a week last year!

"We are not sure how long it will stay because there is a mating pair of white swans on both my lake and the next lake and they are quite territorial.

"All the locals have been very excited to see the swan return.”

1 . Black Swan in Peterborough The swan on Beeby's East Lake in Hampton Water. Photo: Chris Richardson. Photo: Chris Richardson Photo Sales

2 . Black Swan in Peterborough The swan on Beeby's East Lake in Hampton Water. Photo: Margaret Butcher. Photo: Margaret Butcher Photo Sales

3 . Black Swan in Peterborough The swan on Beeby's East Lake in Hampton Water. Photo: Margaret Butcher. Photo: Margaret Butcher Photo Sales