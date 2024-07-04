Public meeting to be held over Peterborough Showground redevelopment plans
A public meeting is to be held over plans to redevelop the East of England Showground.
AEPG, the chosen land agents of the East of England Agricultural Society- which owns the showground-, has previously said that it hoped that spades could go in the ground by next April.
The £50 million leisure village-led development of the Alwalton site could see the construction of a multi-use leisure village and 1,500 homes.
These homes are the subject of two separate applications of 650 and 850 homes.
The proposed development has already led to the closure of the Showground as an events venue; meaning that Truckfest, Festival of Antiques and a large number of other popular events and shows have been forced out of the city.
The Peterborough Panthers Speedway team has also been ejected from its home track used since its founding in 1970.
The plans are yet to be considered by Peterborough City Council.
A public meeting is now being held at Orton Wistow Primary School hall on Wednesday July 17 at 6pm. It will be hosted by Orton Waterville ward councillor Nicola Day and the Green team.