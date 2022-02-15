Preferred Peterborough Embankment masterplan option not expected until Spring

Originally, residents were informed that a decision about the preferred option of the four put forward for the site’s future would be announced in January.
Peterborough City Council has now confirmed, however, that no option will be announced publicly until the spring.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The independent consultants are on track to come back to the council with a preferred option for the Embankment Masterplan at the end of February.
“This will then be reviewed internally before being published in the Spring. ”
The process is being run by Barton Willmore. Having carried out a month-long consultation with residents about how the wanted the Embankment to look in the future, they released four options for residents to give their feedback on in November.
They featured a range of developments, including housing on Middleholme, a riverside promenade, a cultural hub and enhanced green space. Two options included a new Peterborough United stadium and two did not.
Residents were then given a further chance to feedback on those options to inform which option will be selected as the preferred one.
To find out more, visit https://peterboroughembankment.co.uk/introduction/.