Preferred Peterborough Embankment masterplan option not expected until Spring

Originally, residents were informed that a decision about the preferred option of the four put forward for the site’s future would be announced in January.

Peterborough City Council has now confirmed, however, that no option will be announced publicly until the spring.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The independent consultants are on track to come back to the council with a preferred option for the Embankment Masterplan at the end of February.

“This will then be reviewed internally before being published in the Spring. ”

The process is being run by Barton Willmore. Having carried out a month-long consultation with residents about how the wanted the Embankment to look in the future, they released four options for residents to give their feedback on in November.

They featured a range of developments, including housing on Middleholme, a riverside promenade, a cultural hub and enhanced green space. Two options included a new Peterborough United stadium and two did not.

Residents were then given a further chance to feedback on those options to inform which option will be selected as the preferred one.

To find out more, visit https://peterboroughembankment.co.uk/introduction/.

1. Embankment Masterplan option 1 This option includes the creation of a cultural hub centred around the Key Theatre and Lido. It would include a mix of activities, including food and drink, office space, leisure, a new indoor pool and waterside activities. The university would be housed to the north, with a housing development on Middleholme. There would be an enhanced promenade with a marina, riversports hub, waterside leisure, a skate park and a playground. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Embankment Masterplan option 1 Projected view. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Embankment Masterplan option 2 The second option includes a multi-use stadium on the Middleholme part of the Embankment, with houses next to it. A large part of the parkland would be retained and enhanced, with the views of the cathedral preserved. A riverside promenade, which includes a playground and a skate park would be included. The cultural hub would also be incorporated. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Embankment Masterplan option 2 Projected view. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales