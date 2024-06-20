Plans for new dog walking and exercise field in Peterborough village refused
A new dog walking and exercise field planned on the outskirts of Eye in Peterborough has been refused planning permission.
Plans has been submitted to change the use of agricultural land at Tanholt Farm to create a “safe and secure” grassland space, with off-road parking that will allow people to exercise their dogs on a per-per-use basis, to be booked online.
An area of the field was proposed to fenced off as well an an additional area for car parking and an open lobby area.
Only one objection was received. It was from Peterborough Highways services, which raised a number of concerns about: the ownership rights and the design of a suitable turning area at the east end of Tanholt Lane, the visibility splays leaving the property and wanted further clarification on the visibility at the Eyebury Road and Tanholt Road junction.
Cadent Gas did not object on the condition that a perimeter fence was installed under the supervision of the National Gas Transmission given that there is a high pressure pipeline that runs centrally through the proposed site.
In rejecting the application, the decision notice- written by planning officers- stated: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposed development would not result in an adverse highway safety impact.
"Further details are required to demonstrate safe access and egress from the application site as well as appropriate visibility splays to ensure that there is no adverse highway safety impact.”