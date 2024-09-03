Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 1500 homes are planned on the site formerly used for events at the East of England Showground.

Residents in Peterborough have set up a steering group to ensure that their concerns regarding the redevelopment of the East of England Showground are heard.

Land agents AEPG have said that spades could go in the ground by April to begin a transformation of the 164 acre site at Alwalton which will see the construction of a multi-use leisure village and 1,500 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AEPG has submitted two outline planning applications. One is for 650 homes already allocated for part of the site by the council in its Local Plan, both of which are still awaiting a decision from the city council.

Councillor Nicola Day addresses a public meeting at Orton Wistow School to discuss the East of England Showground development plans.

At a well-attended public meeting in Orton Wistow last month, organised by Councillor Nicola Day, residents had the opportunity to discuss any concerns about the redevelopment of the East of England Showground.

At the meeting, a group was appointed to take residents’ concerns forward and to ensure that they are understood by the Local Planning Authority.

The group, now calling itself SPURR (Showground Plans Under Resident Review) has had several meetings including an exploratory one with the Peterborough City Council Planning Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also in contact with the new local MP, Sam Carling. It aims to report back its work and findings shortly to the wider public.

Cllr Nicola Day said: “This proposal is a large scale housing and leisure development in Orton Waterville ward, second in size only to the township in Haddon.

"This is a development which will have an impact on the local community. As a local Councillor I felt the most democratic thing to do was to listen to the views of local residents, which was achieved by door-knocking and speaking to local residents on the doorstep.

"Then based on what I heard on the doorstep, to hold a wider public meeting and form a steering group. There will be further steps we need to take, assimilating views, concerns and ideas as a group and reporting back to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My position is to listen and engage with local residents so that we can get the best outcomes for our community and any future communities.

"Green Party policy is clear, larger scale developments do need to ensure they provide the appropriate infrastructure to support the development of such communities.” For further information, questions or queries contact: [email protected]