The oak tree in Ringwood, Bretton.

Campaigners took their case to the courts on Monday (June 27), after the city council confirmed last week it intended to fell the oak to remove its liability for future damage an insurance company claims it would do to a nearby home.

Those that are opposed to the decision though have mounted a legal challenge and were successful in gaining an injunction that prevents the feeling of the tree until the case is heard at Peterborough County Court.

In their submissions, protestors claimed that felling the tree would be a breach of the Environment Act 2021, which introduced stricter controls on the felling of trees, insisting that the council must provide undeniably proof that the tree is causing the damage to the property. They also claim that a crow’s nest is in the tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case will be heard at Peterborough County Court on Tuesday at 2:50pm.

The tree was originally planned to be felled on Tuesday, with a large number of protestors expected to gather to protect the tree but the city council has now confirmed that it is waiting for the court decision and will not be felling the tree on Tuesday.