Campaigners took their case to the courts on Monday (June 27), after the city council confirmed last week it intended to fell the oak to remove its liability for future damage an insurance company claims it would do to a nearby home.
Those that are opposed to the decision though have mounted a legal challenge and were successful in gaining an injunction that prevents the feeling of the tree until the case is heard at Peterborough County Court.
In their submissions, protestors claimed that felling the tree would be a breach of the Environment Act 2021, which introduced stricter controls on the felling of trees, insisting that the council must provide undeniably proof that the tree is causing the damage to the property. They also claim that a crow’s nest is in the tree.
The case will be heard at Peterborough County Court on Tuesday at 2:50pm.
The tree was originally planned to be felled on Tuesday, with a large number of protestors expected to gather to protect the tree but the city council has now confirmed that it is waiting for the court decision and will not be felling the tree on Tuesday.
Over 2500 people have signed the change.org to save the tree with campaigned say dates back to the Grimeshw Woods from the 14th century. The tree does appear on The Woodland Trust Ancient Tree register and one half is subject to a Tree Protection order; the tree was once two separate trees that has grown into one.