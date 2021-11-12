Peterborough leaders launch new Climate Commitment for city

A new climate commitment has been drawn up by city leaders

The newly formed Peterborough Climate Change Partnership has launched the ‘Peterborough Climate Commitment’ – a series of commitments made by multi-sector organisations across the to unite the city’s efforts in tackling climate change – as world leaders convene at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

The ‘Peterborough Climate Change Partnership’ has been set up by a group of leaders from a variety of organisations, including education, charitable, engineering, construction, health, technology, and public sector to form a clear and united effort to support the city’s Net Zero ambitions.

The Peterborough Climate Change Partnership aims to unite and focus organisations’ efforts to reduce their impact - protecting the future of Peterborough by acting responsibly now.

The Partnership has created the ‘Peterborough Climate Commitment’ which sets out the actions organisations can take to help achieve the city’s Net Zero ambition, urgently play their part in tackling climate change, and enhance the local environment.

The commitments made by the partners include:

1. Having a clear understanding of their organisation’s environmental impact

2. Routinely monitoring their processes to understand how they can reduce their environmental impact

3. Continuously taking further action to become more sustainable and reduce their impact

To focus efforts, the organisations have prioritised three key areas to be addressed:

1. Reducing emissions

2. Improving our natural environment

3. Reducing the consumption of resources

Carly Leonard from PECT which has helped establish the Partnership, said: “Peterborough has pioneered environmental initiatives over many years, but time is running short to slow down warming to keep within 1.5 degrees.

“The international negotiations at COP26 are essential to getting us on the right path but local action remains vital in creating real impact. By organisations working together to make simple and consistent changes we are more likely to achieve the city’s Net Zero target.”

Richard Astle, from Athene Communications, one of the business in the partnership said, “We all want to create a better place to live, work and play for ourselves, our families and future generations – we can help to protect the future of Peterborough by acting responsibly now.

“We would urge organisations across the city and the local region, no matter how big or small, to support these commitments and help make a difference.” For more information about the Peterborough Climate Change Partnership, to become a