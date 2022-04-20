Peterborough council set to spend £1.3m on new street cleaning vehicles

It has been proposed that the council purchase six seven-tonne cage tipper vehicles and 24 3.5-tonne cage tipper vehicles at a price of £1,373,68.

That price includes the cost of respraying them blue, to match the rest of the city fleet, as requested by Peterborough Limited, who will be running the service. This respraying is expected to cost £31,680.

The new fleet is proposed to last until May 30 2029, when the council says it will be in a position to consider switching to electric vehicles to meet its aim to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The council has said that the current fleet of vehicles have come to the end of their economic viability.