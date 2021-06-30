Peterborough community garden’s £20k grand plans

Olive Branch Community Garden in Olive Road, Dogsthorpe, said it has until July 4 to hit its target, which would include £8,690 match funded by Power to Change if it reaches 100 donors.

So far, a crowdfunding page has received donations totalling £3,634 from 60 people, but if the £20,000 target is not met then all of the money will be returned to those who have pledged.

The crowdfunding page states: “As the garden is a large, open, community-managed space we offer a safe environment for groups and individuals to access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olive Branch Community Garden has plans to expand

“These people have been looking for a place to come to be productive and feel a sense of belonging again.

“We are seeing at least 30 people per day and want to do this at least five days a week. With your support we can.”

The garden was established in 2008, transforming a disused allotment space.

In 2017, a community interest company was set up and a 25 year lease signed with Peterborough City Council.

Volunteers have helped support young people and adults with learning and physical disabilities and those with long-term health conditions.

Support has also been offered to families who are experiencing poverty, while free experiences have been offered to the homeless and refugees, among others.

Current activities include gardening, health and wellbeing sessions and sports and fitness activities, while there is also a storytellers’ area and outdoor theatre and a project to tackle food poverty.

Other projects include a food forest, wild play area, wildlife pond and memory walk, while there are plans to resurface the driveway and car park and create: a makers and menders workshop, a container for storage, an extra-large polytunnel, an outdoor community kitchen, an all accessible compost toilet, a volunteer hub and a storytellers’ cabin.

Funding would help progress those plans and current activities, as well as see the addition of an outdoor gym and educational workshops and improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.olivebranchcommunitygarden.org.uk or email [email protected]