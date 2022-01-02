Peterborough children plant wildflowers in city park

The children planting the seeds

The pupils at Discovery Primary School went to Mountsteven Avenue Park to scatter flower and grass seeds to create the meadow.

The children were encouraged to plant just the right amount of seeds - not too much and not too little. The pupils then took part in a wildflower jig; a little fancy footwork to bed the seeds into the earth.

The base for these seeds had already been prepared by students from the local secondary schools for when the children arrived, which made this a truly combined effort of power across a range of ages in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the school said; “We can’t wait to see these seeds bloom and enjoy a lively feeding and nesting ground for insects, birds, and small animals.”

The youngsters also took part in a Santa Dash before breaking up for the Christmas holidays.