Pet crematorium in 'high demand' planned in village close to Peterborough

Applicants say they has identified a need for a pet crematorium in the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire area.
By Ben Jones
Published 20th Jul 2023, 23:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 23:32 BST

Plans have been submitted for a new cattery and pet crematorium that applicants say is in ‘high demand.’

An application has been submitted to the crematorium at long next to Magnolia House on Old Oundle Road in Thornhaugh.

It would only be large enough for domestic pets and any intention to cremate larger animals would require an upgrade. It is expected that at least ten animals would be cremated a day at a rate of one every two hours. The animals would be stored in cold storage and the ashes collected by car/van.

The proposed look of the new cattery and crematorium.The proposed look of the new cattery and crematorium.
The application stated: “The applicant has determined that there is a high demand/need for a small animal Pet Crematorium in the Peterborough/North Cambs/South Lincs area.

"At present, many deceased local pets are having to be cared for beyond the local area – the proposed facility will help satisfy an ever increasing demand.”

Alongside this, the cattery would provide state-of-the-art accommodation for up to 28 cats and include insulated chalets, scratch poles, optional grooming, and a collection and delivery service.

The third part of the proposed development is a “dual use” temporary mobile home to the rear of the cattery and crematorium.

The location on Old Oundle Road.The location on Old Oundle Road.
The site is currently home a plant nursery.

Five full-time and two part-time members of staff have been planned. Two full-time and two-part time staff would run the cattery.

The application will now be considered by planning officers and can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00852/FUL.

