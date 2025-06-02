Peregrine Falcon rescued from roof of Peterborough home

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:19 BST

Fire and Rescue crews in Peterborough were called to an unusual incident on Friday morning (May 30) when they had to rescue a Peregrine Falcon from the roof of a property.

Crews used a ladder to rescue the bird from the property before taking to back to the station in Dogsthorpe.

Animal Shelter Unity Wildlife and Rehabilitation Welfare were than able to come and collect the falcon and rearrange for it to be reunited with its owner.

The Falcon rescued in Peterborough.

A post from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There was no flapping around for this bird of prey this morning after it got trapped under a fallen TV aerial on the roof of a property in Peterborough.

“A crew from Dogsthorpe rescued the peregrine falcon using a ladder. It was very friendly, and after contacting Unity Wildlife Rehabilitation and Welfare they were able to arrange for it to be collected and reunited with its owner, who had recently reported it missing.”

