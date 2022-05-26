A pensioner has been fined £21,000 after running an illegal waste site near Peterborough.

Raymond Wortley, (75), of The Streddars, Hundreds Road, Crowland, accepted and stored waste illegally at his home without a permit. Whilst some of the waste was burned, he also left his gate open which allowed flytippers to deposit other waste on his site.

Smoke so thick officers unable to see each other

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the rubbish found at the site

Waste including, tree cuttings, plastics, treated wood and construction waste was kept on land at Wortley’s home between October 23, 2019 and June 2, 2021.

Officers visited the site in October 2019 after reports of material being burnt at the site. Smoke from the fire was so thick that the officers were unable to see each other. Metal sheeting, aerosols, ceramic pots and plastic were all found on the burn pile. At the time, Wortley only had permission to burn green waste produced at his site.

Surveillance was carried out at the site during February 2020 and June to July 2020. Officers noted tipper trucks bringing waste to the site on numerous occasions during this time. They were told by drivers that a fee of £20 was being charged per load to bring waste to the site.

Wortley was told orally and in writing on several occasions that he was not allowed to run the site in the way he was doing. Despite this, he continued to do so.

Drone footage of the site was shown to the court

Further visits were made to the site in July 2020. An attempt to regularise some of the activities had been made with the green waste now being shredded but this still required a permit.

Additional visits were made in February 2021 and again in October that year. Despite further warnings telling him to stop, Wortley continued to operate from the site with mixed waste including carpets, plastic and household waste being found.

In November 2021, the site was inspected via drone and found to be still operating as a waste transfer station without any permits.

Court orders Wortley to pay £10,000 costs

Thick smoke was seen at the site

Wortley pleaded guilty to operating a waste facility without a permit c. He also pleaded guilty to knowingly permitting others to deposit waste.

In mitigation it was explained that Wortley had misunderstood the scope of the regulations and had made efforts to comply. He had recently cleared the site and was in the process of making an application for planning permission.

He was fined £21,693.50 which included the avoided permitting costs and financial benefit Mr Wortley had gained by running the illegal site. He was ordered to pay a contribution to prosecution costs of £10,000 and a victim surcharge of £181.

"We take illegal waste activity very seriously and will take the necessary action to disrupt criminal activity”

Peter Stark, Enforcement Team Leader, said: “We take illegal waste activity very seriously and will take the necessary action to disrupt criminal activity and prosecute those responsible.

“Wortley was advised to stop on numerous occasions but continued to disregard environmental law. He is now receiving the consequences of those actions.