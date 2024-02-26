Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Whittlesey, has one again closed due to flooding.

The road, which runs alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice, is in an area subject to a flood warning from the Environment Agency.

The warning reads: “Levels remain high in the River Nene as the water makes its way down the system.

Flooding at Nene Outdoors. Photo: Nene Park.

“During periods of high tide, the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End.

"Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place.”

Flooding remains high across the city, at Ferry Meadows central footpaths remain clear but

Thorpe Meadows, Ham Mere, Bluebell Wood from the Park, paths north of Gunwade Lake, Fox Play, Orton Mere and Woodston Reach remain flooded.

The pontoon at Nene Outdoors water sports centre remains closed and has now been so for the whole of the half term break.