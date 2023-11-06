Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six new shepherd huts what have been designed to boost ‘rural tourism’ in Fenland have been approved.

The huts will be placed on farmland at Daintree Farm n Upwell Road in March.

Each will have a capacity of two and be located in place of existing redundant farm buildings, which will be demolished.

The site at Daintree Farm.

Each plot would have its own private outdoor space and allocated parking space, with four overflow parking spaces for the site.

The plots have been designed to allow the huts to benefit mostly from a southwest aspect, therefore the afternoon and evening sun. Each plot will have its own hedge enclosure, providing privacy.

The application states that the huts will provide access to the Cambridgeshire Fens, an established area.

It states: “The four vibrant market towns – Whittlesey, Chatteris, March and Wisbech, the ‘capital of the fens’ – are rich in history and well worth a visit in their own right. With a wide choice of accommodation, pubs and restaurants

Examples of the type of huts that are being considered.