New measures planned at Peterborough playing fields after Traveller encampment moves on

Travellers at Werrington Fields before they moved on.

Travellers arrived at the site on Wednesday (October 1) before being moved on over the weekend.

It is believed that they gained access to the fields, the future of which is currently being contested by local residents and Ken Stimpson Community School, via a gate close to Rushton Avenue.

Werrington councillors John and Judy Fox attended the site throughout the weekend, and helped secure the entrance to the site before a lock was put on the gate on a temporary basis.

A Section 77 notice was also served on the group, making it a criminal offence for the group to return within the next three months.

Representatives from Aragon Direct Services were due to do a clean up sweep of the area on Monday (October 4) and will be meeting with Cllr Fox today (October 5) to discuss securing the area on a more permanent basis.

Cllr Fox said: “Aragon have arrived and put a temporary lock on the gate to secure the area. I know it is not ideal but it is a temporary fix and they (the Travellers) cannot return under the section 77 notice that was served.

“We will be looking at securing both gates in a much better way in the future, but sadly again we cannot fully secure everywhere.

“I would like to thank the resident volunteers and the PE4 Wombles who have been picking up some of the rubbish and bagging it up.

“We will not go into the reasons why they have left but we will say that lessons have been learnt and equally sadly it does not mean it can not happen again.

“I have made contact with Aragon and will be meeting with officers on Tuesday to discuss securing the area to avoid a repeat of this unauthorised encampment.

“Please note the new lock on the gate which is only a temporary means and I know that this can be cropped easily, especially when you consider what was left behind after they left, an Orange large armed bolt cropper, which I now have in my possession and I will dispose of it accordingly.

“I will be looking at a height restriction barrier at the main gate along with small bunds near the footpath and the bollards, along with other ideas that may come up as a result of the meeting.

“Please also bear in mind that this area is now protected by the section 77 notice for the next three months, which means they cannot return in the next three months, or if they do then they can be moved immediately by the Police. This includes the area near Ken Stimpson, William Law and the skate park.”