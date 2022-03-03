New loan shark mural transforms Peterborough underpass

The new mural at the Paston Parkway underpass.

The mural was created over the weekend (February 27-28) at the Paston Parkway underpass, just off Fulbridge Road, by a team of local artists, led by Nathan Murdoch, who owns Street Arts Hire Ltd, along with Andrew Bowley, Steve Crowe and Carl Unwin.

The project was carried out together between the England Illegal Money Lending Team, Werrington Neighbourhood Council and Street Arts Hire Ltd, with the aim of raising awareness of the dangers of loan sharks and where people can find support if they are affected.

Free workshop sessions were recently held for people to try out street art techniques to produce a shark-themed canvas to take home.

Several families also visited the underpass over the weekend and were able to take part in the painting process.

Featuring prominently on the mural are the words ‘Let’s keep sharks in the ocean … and out of our community’ as well as the phone number for a confidential helpline 0300 5552222.

Sally Weald of Werrington Neighbourhood Council said: “We have wanted to do a project with Nathan down at this underpass for a long time and we are delighted that the Illegal Money Lending Team has given us the funding to allow us to do so.

“The mural will brighten the cycle path and encourage people to walk or cycle through the underpass to visit the old Fen Bridge and Car Dyke as well as raise awareness of loan sharks who prey on the most vulnerable in our communities.”

