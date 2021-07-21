New eco-friendly Refill store arrives at Peterborough’s Green Backyard

The launch of a new Refill store, in the heart of the city, will offer an ethical alternative to regular grocery shopping.

Founded in Market Harborough, Refill Revolution’s goal is to make sustainable shopping mainstream. This is Refill Revolution’s fourth shop, with two in Market Harborough and one in Oundle.

They provide low-impact and sustainable alternatives to everyday household items as well as offering zero waste refills of dry foods, household liquids and toiletries - sold by weight directly into customers’ own containers. Many of the products are vegan friendly and they are all cruelty free.

Refill Revolution has arrived at The Green Backyard

When Julie Danby - the owner of Refill Revolution Peterborough - was looking for a home for her refill shop, the city’s community growing project The Green Backyard (on the corner of London Road and Oundle Road) offered the perfect location.

“The Green Backyard is an amazing urban space that combines community spirit with a passion for sustainability, which makes it the ideal spot for my refill store,” Julie said. “Particularly since the global pandemic, many people are reassessing the way they live their lives and seeing the benefits of supporting local businesses and want to cut down on their single use plastic in order to make a positive difference to our planet.”

Charlotte Fionda, trustee at The Green Backyard, added: “We are delighted to welcome the Refill Revolution shop on site because it will offer the ideal eco shopping destination. It’s very timely that the store is being launched during Plastic Free July, the global movement that encourages people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.”

The shop’s regular opening hours will be Thursdays from 9am to 6pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm. Parking is available on site.