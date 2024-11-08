The meadow in Ailsworth.

The dog walking area will be located just off Helpston Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new dog walking and training area has approved on land to the north of the A47,in the village of Ailsworth.

The area is accessed from Helpston Road and is currently an unused meadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landowner who applied for the planning permission, said that: “there is a need for this facility in this area” and that the “low-key enterprise will provide a valuable service.”

The meadow would also be fenced off from other parts of the applicant’s land.

The facility has been designed to accomadate three dogs at a time and this would be done on a pre-booked basis.

The facility is set to have its own water supply and will also include an area for smaller more nervous dogs. The application stated: “The proposal will support local farmers by providing a suitable facility

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

for controlled dog walking to be undertaken (and reduce walking with dogs near livestock) and

also provide both local businesses and individuals with a facility for the training of dogs in a

secure and safe area.

"The site is well away from nearby housing. The nearest settlement is the village of Ailsworth to the south which is approximately half a mile away and on the far side of the A47.

“The proposed site is surrounded by hedging and mature trees on two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are the two boundaries which are closest to Ailsworth and provide screening which has added benefits in terms of both visibility and the mitigation and reduction of noise. It is therefore very unlikely that there will be an issue of noise pollution.

"The exercising of dogs off the lead is not safe in an urban area nor on many public rights of

way that cross agricultural land due to livestock. This proposed facility therefore provides a

suitable environment for dog walking and training.”