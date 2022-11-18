The proposed location of the 5G mast on Park Farm Way.

Plans for a new 5G mast in Peterborough to serve a “coverage hole” have been submitted to the city council.

The proposed 15m tall mast would be located on Park Farm Way in Cardea as would be installed by CK Hutchinson Networks UK was part of their rollout of the 5G network across the UK.

The application states that: “there is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.

"Proposed location of a new mast shown above will assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental.

“The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target ‘coverage hole’ with the selected street works pole height and associated antenna and ground-based cabinets restricted to the minimum height which is capable of providing the required essential coverage.”

The pole would be located roughly 80m from Heritage Park Primary School.

Several other locations across the city, including Lincoln Road, Gunthorpe, Orton Goldhay and Westwood have already been identified as sites for masts as the city moves closer to joining the 5G network.

The application will now be considered by planning officers at the council who will make the decision. The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference

