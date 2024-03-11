Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted by the Nene Park Trust- which manages Ferry Meadows- to bring an area formerly used by a riding school back into community use.

The Lynch Farm site sits on the edge of Ferry Meadows and was home to the Lynch Farm Riding School for 50 years before the owners retired in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which is located off Wistow Way, has remained unused since. It comprises a Grade II listed farmhouse, and numerus outbuildings, some used for stables, and others for storage.

Lynch Farm in Peterborough.

The Nene Park Trust took responsibility for the building and land at Lynch Farm in August 2023 and has now said that it is keen to develop it and offer “experiences of the local community” and have it ready to use by spring 2024.

Plans will include…

An enclosed dog field to offer a safe walking and training space. The space would be available for hire and allow nervous, reactive or dogs with poor recall timed off-lead in a secure environment.

Space for community and paid events including artisan food fairs, a family Easter event, family theatre and hire for day-time event hire including weddings. Public parking would be provided at Ferry Meadows.

The site masterplan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nene Park Trust team would also use the area to provide more sessions to children on the current programmes including Nature Tots, Home Education and holiday clubs. A maximum of four-half day sessions during term time, and Monday to Friday day sessions in school holidays have been anticipated.

The proposal also includes a space for schools and uniformed groups to camp in a tent village, located on the north edge of the site, alongside the park boundary away from the residential area. At least one of the bell tents will offer accessible camping.

There would also be a 24-space car parking area provided.

The trust has also proposed removing the temporary classroom/office building a currently on the site due to it having fallen into disrepair and replacing it with a temporary toilet block; providing 12 toilets and six urinals. Shower units would also be available 26 weeks a year to accommodate the camping offer.

Andrew MacDermott, Acting Chief Executive at Nene Park Trust said, “Our vision for Nene Park is to provide a wide choice of recreational activities to benefit the people of Peterborough and the wider community, and we’re very excited about being able to include Lynch Farm in our plans going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lynch Farm Riding School has been such a part of many people’s lives in Peterborough over the years and their work with children and Disabled people was particularly positive.

"As a charity we are really keen the site continues to be a venue for such positive activity and is a real community asset.

"Whilst it was sad to see the riding school close, we wish Duncan and Rachel all the best in their retirement, and we look forward to a whole new generation of Peterborough residents making memories there with a new chapter for Lynch Farm.”