Mini-forest creates wildlife haven at centre

Nene Valley Tree Planting

More than 20 different native species were carefully selected to create a colourful and biodiverse ‘mini forest’.

As part of the mini forest creation, all of the trees have been planted in plastic-free shelters. The shelters are important for the trees’ survival, as they protect them from foraging animals like rabbits and deer as well as creating the ideal microclimate, which improves the trees’ growth.

The project is part of PECT’s Forest for Peterborough project, which aims to plant more than 230,000 trees in and around the city by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the environment. Forest for Peterborough has been funded by Viridor and Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Nene Valley tree planting

Tony Cook, Natural Environment Lead at PECT, said: “This has been a really fantastic project to be involved in, the creation of the mini forest will help to tackle environmental issues such as climate change and biodiversity loss while providing a natural space for communities to enjoy.

“We have plans to help create more ‘mini forest’s in communities areas across Peterborough and we are really excited to see the impact of them. We wouldn’t be able to achieve all of this without the support from our wonderful volunteers and funders.”

Mini forests play a crucial role in biodiversity and can attract over 500 species of animals and plants into an area the size of a small tennis court. They also provide an important resource for insects, birds, and small mammals, and help to mitigate the carbon footprint of our cities.

If you are interested in tree planting or supporting the Forest for Peterborough project you can find more information on the PECT website or email: [email protected]