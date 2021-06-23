Mick George’s plans for new Peterborough waste recycling building approved

The skip hire company has received the go ahead for the new unit at the Fengate Waste Treatment Facility at Construction House in Nursery Lane which would allow for the amount of waste material to be processed at the site increasing from 60,000 tonnes to 75,000 tonnes.

The application registered with Peterborough City Council was for a waste treatment, sorting and recycling facility to the east of the site “for the consented receipt and handling of a limited type and quantity of waste generated by local construction and demolition developments”.

The company said this would “allow waste to be handled in a more sustainable manner.”

Mick George

According to its plans the site has operated as a waste treatment facility since March 2012 with Mick George taking over operations in September 2019.

The Huntingdon-based firm said a “dedicated facility is crucial to support (our) growing waste management operations within the region,” and that “external waste material sorting, processing and handling will continue to be undertaken in line with the previously approved operations”.

Mick George is also proposing to install an office unit, water storage tank and generator south of the proposed building.

The application stated that the new facility would measure 40m x 25m x 12m.

The site would remain closed to the public with pre-loaded HGVs leaving from 6am, Monday to Friday.