Major Peterborough project to boost nature receives £250k government funding

Etton Maxey Pits

The money from the £40 million second round of the Green Recovery Challenge Fund has been awarded to PECT on behalf of the partners in the John Clare Countryside project,

In total, 90 nature projects across England have been awarded grants from £68,100 to £1.95 million to create and retain more than 1,000 green jobs.

The John Clare Countryside project - launched in September 2019 - aims to create an extensive and accessible nature recovery area across the landscape to the west and north of Peterborough designed, led and supported by residents, landowners, farmers, businesses and parish councils.

Swaddywell Pit

Local residents can also play a part in the delivery of the nature recovery area - both as individuals in the way they manage their gardens and their own land-holdings (such as pony paddocks, orchards or meadows) and as communities through the creation and delivery of nature recovery plans for each of the parishes within the project area.

The John Clare Countryside project forms part of the wider ambition to double nature across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, an ambition championed by Natural Cambridgeshire - the local nature partnership.

Partners in the John Clare Countryside project include Natural England, Langdyke Countryside Trust, Nene Park Trust, the Wildlife Trust BCN, Sacrewell Farm, local parish councils and Peterborough City Council.

Richard Astle, chair of the John Clare Countryside Partnership, said: “The partners are delighted to receive this grant to go towards the amazing work that has been taking place on the John Clare Countryside project. Alongside our partners on this project we are looking forward to creating more bio-diverse, sustainable natural areas that local communities can enjoy for generations to come.”