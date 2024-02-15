Local environment charity PECT announce ‘30 for 30 Fund’ winners
A charity with its roots in Peterborough, PECT set out to empower community groups by announcing their 30 for 30 Fund in October last year. Applications exceeded expectations, with over 50 applications being received from community groups, parish councils, schools, and villages across the region.
Successful submissions were projects that aligned with PECT's core vision and values of protecting and enhancing the natural world, promoting health and wellbeing, and inspiring people to live more sustainably.
Winning projects included Peterborough Cathedral, who will be planting part of the grounds with native ferns and mosses to encourage more biodiversity, Green Welford Community Events, who will use the funding to continue their successful Net Zero community programme; Railworld, who will be restoring two historic bridges on their site with reclaimed materials, and North Luffenham PFA who will be restoring their school pond.
“We had so many wonderful applications, it was difficult to whittle them down, so we decided to expand the funding pot and campaign to support as many groups as possible,” says Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT, “We can't wait to see some of the progress and outcomes of the fund.”
Due to the number of entrants, PECT decided to award 49 projects with funding, taking the fund total to over £35,000.
Full list of 30 for 30 Fund Winners:
Young People & Schools
Stamford College Green Group
Beaupre Primary School
North Luffenham PFA
Oundle School
Waterbeach and Landbeach Action for Youth
St Thomas More Primary School
St John the Evangelist Church
Blooming Oundle
Hampton Tiddlers
UROCK Youth
Habitat Creation/ Improvement
Benwick in Bloom Street Pride Volunteer Group
Fenland Wildlife
Whittlesey Town Council
Werrington Neighbourhood Council
Swavesey Parish Council
Castor Parish Council
Yaxley Parish Council
Nassington Pocket Park
FACT
Ayscoughfee Hall Museum & Gardens
Molesworth Village Hall
Peterborough Cathedral
Wild about Huntingdon
Cransley Reservoir CIC
Reducing Waste
Neotists – St Neots Festival
Social Echo
Project Abundance
Railworld
Cambridge Carbon Footprint
Community Engagement
Peakirk Parish Council
Green Welford Community Events
Metal – A Space to Connect & Grow
Uffington Village Hall
Community First
ArtXplorers
Ramsey Quiet Garden
RECOUP
Maxey Parish Council
Health & Wellbeing
Rise & Shine
Change Agents
Cambridge PPF
Helping Whittlesey
Peterborough Mums UK
HOPE CIC
Outwood CIC
For more information on the 30 for 30 Fund and the winners, head to www.pect.org.uk/projects/30-for-30-fund.