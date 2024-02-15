Local environment charity PECT announce ‘30 for 30 Fund’ winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity with its roots in Peterborough, PECT set out to empower community groups by announcing their 30 for 30 Fund in October last year. Applications exceeded expectations, with over 50 applications being received from community groups, parish councils, schools, and villages across the region.

Successful submissions were projects that aligned with PECT's core vision and values of protecting and enhancing the natural world, promoting health and wellbeing, and inspiring people to live more sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning projects included Peterborough Cathedral, who will be planting part of the grounds with native ferns and mosses to encourage more biodiversity, Green Welford Community Events, who will use the funding to continue their successful Net Zero community programme; Railworld, who will be restoring two historic bridges on their site with reclaimed materials, and North Luffenham PFA who will be restoring their school pond.

PECT Staff

“We had so many wonderful applications, it was difficult to whittle them down, so we decided to expand the funding pot and campaign to support as many groups as possible,” says Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT, “We can't wait to see some of the progress and outcomes of the fund.”

Due to the number of entrants, PECT decided to award 49 projects with funding, taking the fund total to over £35,000.

Full list of 30 for 30 Fund Winners:

Young People & Schools

PECT 30 for 30 fund logo

Stamford College Green Group

Beaupre Primary School

North Luffenham PFA

Oundle School

Waterbeach and Landbeach Action for Youth

St Thomas More Primary School

St John the Evangelist Church

Blooming Oundle

Hampton Tiddlers

UROCK Youth

Habitat Creation/ Improvement

Benwick in Bloom Street Pride Volunteer Group

Fenland Wildlife

Whittlesey Town Council

Werrington Neighbourhood Council

Swavesey Parish Council

Castor Parish Council

Yaxley Parish Council

Nassington Pocket Park

FACT

Ayscoughfee Hall Museum & Gardens

Molesworth Village Hall

Peterborough Cathedral

Wild about Huntingdon

Cransley Reservoir CIC

Reducing Waste

Neotists – St Neots Festival

Social Echo

Project Abundance

Railworld

Cambridge Carbon Footprint

Community Engagement

Peakirk Parish Council

Green Welford Community Events

Metal – A Space to Connect & Grow

Uffington Village Hall

Community First

ArtXplorers

Ramsey Quiet Garden

RECOUP

Maxey Parish Council

Health & Wellbeing

Rise & Shine

Change Agents

Cambridge PPF

Helping Whittlesey

Peterborough Mums UK

HOPE CIC

Outwood CIC