Local charities join forces to offer Sustainability Bootcamps for free to Peterborough workers

The course also assists those already in work to advance their careers in an economy where sustainability and carbon literacy are essential for success in a competitive environment.

Working in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), the programme is open to individuals who live and companies who are based in Cambridgeshire (including Cambridge, East Cambridgeshire, Fenland, Huntingdonshire, Peterborough, and South Cambridgeshire).

This course combines the skills and knowledge from the IEMA Foundation to Environmental Management course, the popular Carbon Literacy programme, and the Sustainability Leadership Skills programme, meaning learners could walk away with three course certificates* to help kickstart or continue their careers in sustainability.

Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability & Environmental Management

The course graduates who pass their exams will get an IEMA Associate Membership (for one year**) and Chartered Institute for Waste Management (CIWM) student membership (whilst studying), and can apply for CIWM Associate Membership after finishing the course. These memberships not only provide recognised credentials but also additional access to further training, professional support, plus a network of sustainability professionals across the sector.

“Our new Skills Bootcamp with Change Agents UK offers a pathway to those seeking or advancing a career in sustainability,” says Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT, “The course has been designed to offer a unique and valuable skill set for roles within the environmental sector, ultimately helping their current or future organisations reach Net Zero.”

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and an offer of an interview with an employer upon completion. Skills Bootcamps are fully funded (with a small cost to employers) for learners thanks to funding from the Department of Education.

To register your interest in the programme and find out more, head to https://www.iie.uk.com/skills-bootcamp/.

*IEMA and Carbon Literacy are externally certified and are dependent upon completion of the full course programme and examinations.