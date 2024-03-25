Lawyers support woodlands with donation
The firm pledged to donate 50p to the Woodland Trust for every customer service feedback survey it received during 2023.
Speaking about the donation, Operations Director Ann Barrasso said:
“Client feedback is very important to us, as is trying to reduce our impact on the planet. We’ve invested a considerable amount of time and money into our carbon reduction journey and whilst we have a long way to go, we feel we are making positive moves. Linking the two elements, seemed an ideal way to meet both objectives.”
Roythornes has been listed in the Legal 500 Green Guide since its inception, and last year won the Investors in the Environment Sustainability Influencer of the Year award. All five offices take part in a range of initiatives aimed at helping the communities in which they are based.
The Woodland Trust is the UK’s largest Woodland Conservation charity. They fight to protect woods and trees, preventing the loss of irreplaceable habitat, nature and carbon stores for a healthier future for everyone.