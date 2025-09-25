Junction at Broadway and London Road in Yaxley set to reopen next week following burst water main

It is expected that a busy junction in Yaxley will reopen next week after it was closed by a burst water main.

The junction at Broadway and London Road is currently closed with Anglian Water on the scene fixing the main.

The incident has caused serious traffic problems in the area as well as leaving some residents with low water pressure.

The road is now expected to reopen on Monday (September 29).

The works at the junction

In the meantime, Dovecote Lane can be accessed from Broadway or via Church Street, however, there is no access to London Road from Broadway.

Alternatively, Broadway can be accessed via Peterborough Road from Farcet or through Ferndale Estate (off London Road) joining Broadway from Daimler Avenue.