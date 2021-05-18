Join in community litter pick at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows

The pick is part of the Keep Britain Tidy: Great British Spring Clean national campaign,and will be held on Tuesday June 1.

To join in, turn up at the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows between 8.30am and 2pm on the day.

The pick takes place during half term, and the day after the bank holiday weekend, so it is expected there will be a large mount of litter to clear.

Some of the rubbish cleared from the park earlier this year

Residents who sign up on the day can borrow a sanitised litter picker and bin bags. Nene Park Trust staff will then give a safety briefing and direct you to a suggested area of the Park to litter pick in.

If all litter pickers are out on your arrival, staff can suggest a time you can return when one will be available.

When you have collected some litter, return to the Visitor Centre so the team can measure your collections. The theme of the national campaign is #MillionMileMission and Nene Park Trust will be pledging to litter pick for a certain number of miles towards this target. When you return from your litter picking session the minutes you have spent litter picking will be converted into miles.