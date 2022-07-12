There has been an influx of applications to install 5G masts in Peterborough in the last month.

Currently, nine applications are waiting for approval from Peterborough City Council, while plans to install one at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, have already been approved.

The proposals come as part of the Government’s ‘levelling up’ plans, aiming to provide people with faster broadband and mobile phone coverage.

Former Housing Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Ensuring as many people as possible, wherever they live in the country, have access to fast, reliable mobile coverage and digital connectivity is crucial to our levelling up vision.”

According to the Government, 5G offers download speeds up to 100 times that of 4G and is set to “revolutionise” daily life, industries and public services by powering ‘game-changing’ technologies such as virtual and augmented reality services and autonomous cars.

1. Ortongate Shopping Centre, Highway Verge 22/00663/PRIOR. The installation of a 15 metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto. Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

2. Junction of Westbrook Park Road, Celta Road and London Road 22/00675/PRIOR. The installation of a 15 metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto. Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

3. Highway verge, Bretton Way 22/00651/PRIOR. The installation of a 15 metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto. Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

4. 163A Lincoln Road 22/00876/PRIOR. Installation of a 16m-high telecommunications monopole support antenna, associated radio-equipment housing, and ancillary development hitherto. Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales