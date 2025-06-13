I have been left with raw sewage in my back garden in Peterborough for two days

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Jun 2025, 17:10 BST

A Peterborough resident has been left to suffer with raw sewage in their back garden for two days.

The raw sewage first burst through the drain in the back garden of a property in Glencoe Way, Orton Southgate late on Wednesday afternoon.

The blockage had been traced back to the main drain but despite pleas, Anglian Water said they were unable to attend the property for at least a day due to ‘a number of pollution issues.’

The resident described the incident to the Peterborough Telegraph as a ‘nightmare.’

Raw sewage in Orton.placeholder image
Raw sewage in Orton.

In describing the incident, she said: “We have sewage in our back garden from a blocked drain on the main drain out in the road.

"We couldn’t flush the toilets and it was 24 degrees outside, the smell was awful!

“I was in tears.”

Anglian Water has said that is sent out engineers to the scene at 4:30pm on Thursday.

