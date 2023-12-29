The work in Orton Goldhay requires the presence of a structural engineer.

Residents in Peterborough who have seen their water supply affected by a burst water main could have to wait almost five more days for a resolution.

On Thursday, a section of Goldhay Way close to the entrances of Braybrook and Howland was flooded after a water main burst.

The issue also left a number of nearby homes with either low water pressure or none at all.

The burst water main on Goldhay Way.

Engineers from Anglian Water have been on the scene since but the company has said on Friday (December 29) that work could take until January 2 to be completed.

The latest update read: “We’re really sorry if you’re still experiencing low pressure in Peterborough. There’s a burst pipe in the area that we’ve been working hard to fix but because of where it is we need a structural engineer to be on site while the repair is done.

"In the meantime, to keep everyone with a reliable water supply we’ve re-routed the water from other areas to keep the taps flowing, which is why you may notice your water pressure is lower than you’re used to.