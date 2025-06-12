Historic purchase will see world's first prisoner of war camp- built in Peterborough- open to the public

People across the UK will soon be able to discover for themselves the remarkable story of Norman Cross – the world’s first purpose-built prisoner of war camp – following its successful acquisition for the nation.

The site, right outside of Peterborough, which dates from 1796 has been purchased by Nene Park Trust with £200,000 grant funding from Historic England and £50,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The acquisition secures the future of this unique Scheduled Monument, which contains the earthwork and buried remains of the prison camp that housed around 7,000 French prisoners during the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

The camp, which operated from 1797 to 1814, functioned as a self-contained town with barracks, offices, a hospital, school, marketplace and banking system.

It was the first prison specially constructed for the custody of prisoners taken captive in the Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars of 1793 to 1815 and became a prototype for the future development of military prisons. Prisoners were transported from the ports of Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Boston to Yaxley, Stanground or Peterborough, and then marched the few miles to the camp

The site is particularly renowned for the remarkable craftwork produced by the prisoners, who created intricate items from bone and straw to sell at the camp market. Over 800 of these items – considered the largest and finest collection of prisoners of war craftwork in the world – are housed at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery.

The site is also home to the remains of 1,770 French, Dutch and German prisoners who died during their time at the camp and who are memorialised at the nearby Norman Cross Eagle Monument. This project ensures that these former soldiers remain at peace and that their stories can be told today and in the future.

Currently, there is no public access to the site. Nene Park Trust are developing plans to enable visitors to explore the area while ensuring that the land is farmed sympathetically to preserve the archaeological remains beneath.

It is hoped that Norman Cross will become a new green space close to Peterborough, celebrating its remarkable heritage while providing wellbeing benefits for local communities.

A launch event in September is being planned to introduce the public to this hidden historic gem.

The acquisition of the Norman Cross site fulfils the ambition of long-term resident and supporter, Derek Lopez, who sadly passed away before seeing his vision completed. Derek and his family were hugely supportive of the project. The project will serve as a fitting tribute to a ‘remarkable man.’

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “The Norman Cross prisoner of war camp represents a pivotal moment in our shared European heritage that deserves to be better known. After years of work to secure this site, we're delighted that our partnership work with Nene Park Trust, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Lopez family has helped to save this internationally significant monument for the nation.”

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust, said: “As a charity dedicated to preserving nature, culture and heritage across Peterborough, we are delighted to take on the ownership of Norman Cross so that we can share its green space and unique stories for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to Historic England, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the Lopez family for their vital support.”

Liz Bates, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We're pleased that our funding, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, has helped save the Norman Cross site and ensure it will be managed sympathetically. We look forward to opportunities for the public to visit and learn more about the remarkable military history beneath their feet."

1 . Acquisition of the Norman Cross site The site of the Norman Cross prisoner of war camp. Photo: Historic England Archive Photo Sales

2 . Acquisition of the Norman Cross site Painting of the depot at Norman Cross. Photo: Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery Photo Sales

3 . Acquisition of the Norman Cross site Painting of the depot at Norman Cross. Photo: Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery Photo Sales