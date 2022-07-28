There have been celebrations as a number of parks in Peterborough have been awarded a Green Flag marking them out as some of the best open spaces in the country.

Central Park, Itter Park, Manor Farm Park in Eye – all maintained by the city council – and Ferry Meadows have all won the much sought-after accolade.

For Central Park, it is the 20th consecutive year that the park has held the award.

A number of parks in Peterborough have been awarded a Green Flag this year

The Green Flag Award scheme, m recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, Peterborough City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that three of our parks have retained this prestigious award and it is testament to the hard work of the teams at Aragon, who have maintained these vital spaces to such high standards.

“The parks are also supported by very proactive “Friends of” groups. These volunteer groups help promote the use and care of the parks’ facilities within their communities and provide valuable feedback to the council and in turn, Aragon.

“We are committed to creating a greener city and know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors.”

Ferry Meadows has been awarded a Green Flag

Oliver Burke, Head of Operations at Nene Park Trust said, “It’s fantastic that once again Ferry Meadows has been recognised as an amazing open space and resource for the people of Peterborough and the surrounding region. It is credit to our staff

and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the Park and its facilities are the best they can be and that the landscape of Ferry Meadows is both inspiring for our visitors and also an important refuge for nature.”