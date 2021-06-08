Free charging for Peterborough taxi drivers to encourage cabbies go green

Four 50kw rapid chargers have been installed for taxi use only on the street in taxi pick-up locations at Northminster, Midgate, Viersen Platz in the city centre and also in Rivergate car park. This is just the latest in the expanding network of electric vehicle chargers in the city.

Taxi drivers are able to access the Podpoint app to get up to three hours a week free charging in the six-month period. Any extra charging will be discounted.

They are also able to get the same deal at any public charge point in the city, details of which can be found on the Travelchoice website - https://travelchoice.org.uk/greener-driving/electric-vehicles/

The council is trying to encourage more taxi drivers to switch to electric cars

Councillor Nigel Simons, cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment at Peterborough City Council, said: “Anyone who has travelled in a taxi in the last year will know that electric taxis are becoming increasingly common on our roads.

“To thank drivers who have already made the switch to electric - and to encourage even more to do so - we are offering six months free charging. This will not only improve air pollution in our city, but also fits in with the council’s goal of making our city carbon zero by 2030.”

Tahir Chaudhary, co-chair of the Peterborough Hackney Driver’s Federation, said: “We are excited about the launch of dedicated rapid chargers closer to the city centre and would like to thank both the Government and the city council for funding these.