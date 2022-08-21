Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four large new water tanks up to 45m wide and 5m tall could be installed at Flag Fen

Anglian Water, which operates the Flag Fen Water Recycling Centre (WRC), has drawn up plans to install four large new tanks at its centre just off Third Drove and extent its facility.

The expansion would take place to the northeast of the existing site, pushing closer to the Archaeology Park.

The plans are for two new storm tanks, approximately 37 metres wide and 5.35 metres in height, with the connective piping situated underground.

The tanks will be used after periods of particularly heavy rainfall to contain additional water that the existing WRC does not have capacity for until it can be treated.

There are also plans for two new primary settlement tanks, approximately 45 metres wide. The tanks would be 2m high above ground, with a further 5.05 metres below ground.

The tanks need to be sunken at this level to create the hydraulics for the process to be integrated into the existing operational Flag Fen WRC.

Settlement tanks are designed to reduce the velocity of the wastewater flow, allowing heavier organic solids (raw sludge) to settle. They are the first stage of the water treatment process.

The tanks are likely to have a significant impact on the landscape, being located across from Flag Fen Archaeology Park but Anglian Water has said that the proposed development has been designed to accommodate population growth in Peterborough up to 2027 and includes flexibility and capacity to adapt in the future beyond this time horizon, taking both future climate change and population growth into account.

The site provides wastewater treatment for over 100,000 homes and business in Peterborough but due to a lack of useable space within the current WRC boundary, Anglian Water intends to extend the existing works in response to regulatory pressures and population growth within the Peterborough catchment.