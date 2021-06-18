Fly-tip reported after van driver suspected of dumping rubbish into Peterborough brook

The fly-tip close to Brookside and Mountsteven Avenue.

The discovery was made by Cllr Sandra Bond, representative for Gunthorpe, Wednesday evening (June 16).

After driving past a white van that had its doors open at the brook between Brookside and Mountsteven Avenue, she turned around suspecting fly-tipping may have been taking place.

When she arrived, she found a number of items, including two mattresses, a chest of drawers and a bicycle dumped into the brook.

The fly-tip has now been reported to the council, who will attempt to identify the driver.

Cllr Bond posted on Facebook: “This evening I was driving past the pathway that leads past the Brook between Brookside and Mountsteven Avenue.

“As I drove by I noticed a white transit van parked on the footpath next to the Brook with its doors open.

“I turned my car around in Brookside but as I drove out of Brookside the van was driving up Fulbridge Road towards Paston Church. I went to take a look at the Brook and found this.