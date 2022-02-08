Eco friendly vehicles will cut Peterborough council’s CO2 emissions by nearly 90 per cent

The city council’s contractor, Milestone Infrastructure, has replaced diesel with the far more sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) which it anticipates will save around 170 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year. This will help the council reach its goal of becoming a net zero carbon authority by 2030.

There would also be a reduction of polluting Nitrogen Oxide gases by 30 per cent, and Particulate Matter by 86 per cent, which will benefit the environment and improve our air quality.

The HVO is being used to run highways machinery in Peterborough instead of white diesel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new vehicles will help cut carbon emissions

The idea followed a successful trial within Milestone Infrastructure, with the switch expected to be cost-neutral in the long term.

HVO is created by reacting vegetable or other oils with hydrogen at high temperature and pressure.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “We’re delighted Milestone has made the decision to convert to HVO which is now being used in all highways vehicles operating across our city.

“While we cannot cut back on essential repairs and activities, this will greatly reduce the amount of polluting material being put into the air which is something we can all welcome.”

Cllr Nigel Simons, cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment, said: “By swapping white diesel for HVO this will help the council reach its net zero carbon target of 2030 and improve air quality throughout Peterborough.

“This is an excellent example of how becoming greener need not impact budgets.”