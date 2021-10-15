Dozens of Peterborough residents submit objections to school playing fields plans

The compromise offered by Save Werrington Fields.

Currently, a final consultation into the issue of whether or not an area of land outside Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington should be fenced off. Peterborough City Council will be accepting representations on the current proposals until 4pm on October 19.

The proposals are to fence off an area the size of four football pitches but the council has asked members of the public for their thoughts on how this area should be positioned and if there are any other improvements that can be made or if residents have any other suggestions.

Last week, campaign group Werrington Fields offered a compromise to bring to an end the legal battle between the two sides. The group has proposed fencing an area the size of two football pitches, with a fence no higher than 1.5m.

Proposal 2 for fencing off the fields.

The council has confirmed that it was received 30 representations to date but has not commented on the proposal individually; instead they will be collating all of the responses together before making further announcements.

A spokesperson for PCC said: “We are currently giving detailed consideration to all comments and suggestions in response to plans for erecting a fence around part of playing fields at Ken Stimpson Community School to address safeguarding concerns.

“At this stage, we are still collating and analysing responses and will make further announcements in due course.

“Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the plans can email their comments to [email protected] Representations must be received by 4pm on 19 October 2021.”

Proposal 1 for fencing off the fields.

The final decision rests with Councillor Lynne Ayres, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and University and it is expected roughly three days after the consultation ends.

