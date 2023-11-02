Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nene Park Trust is set to make a decision within a week about whether or not dogs must be kept on leads at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough following a trial.

In September, the trust introduced a trial where visitors to the park were required to keep dogs on leads in the busiest part of the park.

The designated zones where visitors were told to keep their dogs on leads surrounded the Overton Lake, Lynch Lake as well as the visitor centre and the fields close to that. Areas towards the outside of the park were designated off-lead areas but visitors were still asked to keep their dogs in sight.

Ferry Meadows.

The trial was begun as part of an effort to improve the park and make it an “inclusive space for all.”

Throughout the trial, the trust has been taking visitor feedback and in September, stated: “Thank you to everyone who has responded so far to our new 'dogs on leads' areas trial in Ferry Meadows.

“We understand it's a bit of a change but we're really grateful for all the positive comments we've received about this trial, especially all the people who said they will now start coming back to visit our lovely park.

“Please note that this IS a trial and we will be listening to and considering all your feedback. Overall we want to make the Park inclusive to all our visitors.”

On Tuesday (October 31), the trial ended and the trust will now review the results and decide on the future guidance going forward.

In the meantime, dog walkers have been asked to follow the guidance that has been in place for the last two months.

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said: “Today marks the end of our 'dogs on leads' trial in Ferry Meadows.

"We really appreciate how dog walkers and their furry friends have adopted the trial and thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts.

"We are now taking a week to review all the feedback and will announce how we are taking this forward next week.