Burnt out motorcycle removed from park in Peterborough

The burnt out bike in Gunthorpe. Photo: Cllr Sandra Bond.

The bike was discovered in Co-op field in Gunthorpe on Friday morning (October 15) and is believed to have been dumped there and torched overnight.

It was left on the public footpath and was reported for clear-up by residents early in the morning and was cleared up by Aragon Direct Services staff at just before 12pm.

The remains of the bike have now been removed but damage to the footpath remains.

The burnt out bike in Gunthorpe. Photo: Cllr David Key.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Cllr Sandra Bond posted online: “I contacted Aragon in reference the motorbike that was set alight. They were here in 20 mins. Well done Aragon.”