A large number of Traveller caravans have arrived at Bretton Park, less than three months after a group was moved on from the site.

Following the removal of the encampment in April, a concrete block was put in place to prevent caravans getting access to the park.

An extensive community clean-up operation took place after the caravans had moved on but their presence forced the cancellation of “Rubbish Easter Egg Hunt” litter pick and Easter celebration event.

Caravans at Bretton Park. Photo: PT reader.

On this occasion, it is believed that access to the site has been gained by damaging a fence.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’re aware of an unauthorised encampment in Bretton Park, Peterborough, and are liaising with the relevant local authority about any support required.”